Email is one of the most powerful tools ever created. Everybody of influence in the world has an email address and you can get in touch with them. You can use email to grow your network, land your dream job, start a side business, and even change careers entirely.



Yet schools don't teach how to use email well and employers and very busy people just expect you to know how to send an email that gets replies. I developed these email scripts from years of practice and cold emailing. They took me from being a nobody who grew up without an impressive network in rural Pennsylvania to getting coffee with my billionaire mentors and intellectual heroes. This is the bare minimum of what you need to take ownership of your career, your network, and how much you earn.